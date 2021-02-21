British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,729.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,681.57. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.