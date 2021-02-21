Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

