Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 397,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,520. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

