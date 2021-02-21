Brokerages Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CBFV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 17,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,108. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

