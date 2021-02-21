Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. 738,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock worth $6,828,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.