Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. 738,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock worth $6,828,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

