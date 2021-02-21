Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Kontoor Brands also posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 320,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $16,770,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.