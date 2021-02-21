Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. The Kroger posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,738. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

