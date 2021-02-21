Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.13. 1,726,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,096. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.