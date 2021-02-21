Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.67). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($4.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

