Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

BBBY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 2,477,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407,441. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.