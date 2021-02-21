Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $88.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $366.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $368.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $368.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

DRQ stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

