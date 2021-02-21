Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $812.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $812.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.62 million and the highest is $845.00 million. Pool posted sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.83. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

