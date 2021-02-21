Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Talos Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 705,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.