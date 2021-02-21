Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target at $10.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Aviva stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

