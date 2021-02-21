Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $56.44

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

