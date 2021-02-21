Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $97.90

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HZNP opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

