Brokerages Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT at $16.00

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.