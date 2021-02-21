Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $50.43

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $48.70. 2,514,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.44%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

