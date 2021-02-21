Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE TALO opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

