Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$29.56

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

