Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.71

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.71 and traded as high as C$22.64. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$22.49, with a volume of 486,043 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.49%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

