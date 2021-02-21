BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

