Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.