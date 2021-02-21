Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 1,268,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

