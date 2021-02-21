Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.00

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 15575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

The firm has a market cap of £93.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.10.

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

