Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

