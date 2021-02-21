California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Up 6.6%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 174,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 21,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.