California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,156 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.