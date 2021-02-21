California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,978 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $90,486,412 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.