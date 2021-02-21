California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,928,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,957 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,579. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $71.56 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.