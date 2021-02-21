California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,959 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

