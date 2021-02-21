California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Insmed worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 498.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 615,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

