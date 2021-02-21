California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Agree Realty worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agree Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.