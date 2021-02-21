California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,841 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

AEIS opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

