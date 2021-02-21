Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 311,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter.

IJAN opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

