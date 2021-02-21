Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.