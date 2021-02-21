Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

