Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $95.45 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

