Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.90.

Shares of ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

