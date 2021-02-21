Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $130.75 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

