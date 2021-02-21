Canaccord Genuity Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $26.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.59.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,332,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 594,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

