Canaccord Genuity Raises North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock opened at C$15.90 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of C$457.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,839. Insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032 in the last three months.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

