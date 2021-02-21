Canaccord Genuity Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,078.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

