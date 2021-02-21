Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 787,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $27.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

