Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $202.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $198.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s current price.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $143.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.