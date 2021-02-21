Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$211.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.13.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$179.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$67.15 and a 1 year high of C$183.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

