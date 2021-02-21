Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

