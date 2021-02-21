Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,685 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.