Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $29,520.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

