Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $576,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,088,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 233,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000.

XSLV stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

